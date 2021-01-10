Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 103,240 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 2,254.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,240 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

