Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 3,597 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,264 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after buying an additional 1,034,302 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,130,000 after buying an additional 606,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,706,000 after buying an additional 133,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after buying an additional 235,223 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $150,016,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

NYSE FBC opened at $42.33 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $42.65. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

