Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 7,500 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 200.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,067,000 after buying an additional 2,279,694 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $735,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 23,278 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.60 to $18.70 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $18.51 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The business had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

