Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 21,531 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $191,568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $152,679,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $66,455,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $47,017,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $36,824,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEPC opened at $62.40 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $2.2591 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.21%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

