Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Simulations Plus worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Simulations Plus by 12.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Simulations Plus by 14.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $309,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,931.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at $324,572,403.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $82.32 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.64, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

