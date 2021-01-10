Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Tennant worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNC. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tennant by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tennant by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Tennant by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

TNC stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. Tennant has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $87.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $65.85.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.49. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $261.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $438,368.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,394,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $118,352.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,001.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,887 shares of company stock worth $3,029,887. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.