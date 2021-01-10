Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,998 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

NYSE ARI opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $18.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

ARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.