Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,705 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.17% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at $3,296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 545,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 172.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 46,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $622,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

