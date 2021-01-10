Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11,670 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Vector Group worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vector Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Vector Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vector Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vector Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vector Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $11,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,155,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vector Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

