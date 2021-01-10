Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,436 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 155,444 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,685,000 after acquiring an additional 92,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 91,750 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,290,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,322,000 after acquiring an additional 61,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 46,476 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.50.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,398,705.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,298,207 shares in the company, valued at $233,710,948.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $91,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,122 shares of company stock worth $1,722,398 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

