Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,859 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $381,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $286,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,768 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

Shares of NUS opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

