Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,064 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 383.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. TheStreet raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.