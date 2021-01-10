Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,615 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of AeroVironment worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 362.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.