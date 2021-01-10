Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 27,496 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,496 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of First BanCorp. worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,766,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,053 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,164,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 814,830 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 654,126 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 621,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 428,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBP. ValuEngine cut First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.