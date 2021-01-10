Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,734 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,310,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,001,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.