Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 605 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Valmont Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock opened at $191.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.24. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $195.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.97.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $733.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.68 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total transaction of $80,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $765,351.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,811.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,618. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

