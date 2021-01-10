Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,205 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Axos Financial worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $41.89.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AX. BidaskClub upgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

