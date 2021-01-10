Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,661 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Realogy worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Realogy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realogy by 3.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Realogy by 83.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 54.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.93.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

