Grid+ (GRID) Market Cap Hits $6.38 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Grid+ has a market cap of $6.38 million and $88,801.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00042027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.00317500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.60 or 0.03750816 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (GRID) is a token. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

