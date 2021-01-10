Grid+ Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $87,579.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grid+ token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00043582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,747.90 or 0.04368706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00309010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

