Grin (GRIN) Price Up 18.5% This Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Grin has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $24.37 million and approximately $16.77 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, LBank, BitForex and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00224139 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 62,477,760 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, KuCoin, TradeOgre, Coinall, Hotbit, LBank and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

