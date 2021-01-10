Grin Price Tops $0.40 (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Grin has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, TradeOgre, KuCoin and LBank. Grin has a market capitalization of $24.73 million and $13.15 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Grin

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 62,426,940 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, KuCoin, Hotbit, Coinall, LBank, BitForex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

