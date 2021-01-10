Growth DeFi (GRO) Trading Down 37.5% Over Last 7 Days

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Growth DeFi token can now be purchased for approximately $13.98 or 0.00039031 BTC on exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $100,025.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Growth DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00041985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.49 or 0.03949920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.61 or 0.00314456 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014215 BTC.

Growth DeFi Token Profile

GRO is a token. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 990,088 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,627 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

Growth DeFi Token Trading

Growth DeFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Growth DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Growth DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Growth DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Growth DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.