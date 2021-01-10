Growth DeFi Trading Down 20.2% This Week (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Growth DeFi token can currently be bought for about $16.81 or 0.00042398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $2.58 million and $123,704.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Growth DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.38 or 0.04334468 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00035110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00316185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

GRO is a token. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 990,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,627 tokens. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

Growth DeFi Token Trading

Growth DeFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Growth DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Growth DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Growth DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Growth DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.