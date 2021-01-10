Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GES shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NYSE:GES opened at $23.55 on Friday. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Guess’ will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Guess’ by 79.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Guess’ by 279.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Guess’ in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guess’ by 381.0% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

