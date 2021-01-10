Gulden Price Reaches $0.0180 on Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 74% higher against the dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $9.57 million and $53,317.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.10 or 0.00435935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 532,329,044 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

