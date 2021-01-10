Harvest Finance (FARM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.20 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $38.56 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $90.94 or 0.00236946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009136 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DefiBox (BOX) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012988 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 437,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,999 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

