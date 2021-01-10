HashCoin (HSC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59,578.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 8% against the US dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $219,191.75 and approximately $59,578.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00042498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.56 or 0.04287368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00304993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

