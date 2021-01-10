HashCoin (HSC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $215,131.42 and approximately $68,050.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00041719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00035858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00321395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.43 or 0.03757432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014256 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

