Hashgard Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.50 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $10.50 million and $170,657.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Hashgard token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00042689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.98 or 0.04083635 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00035202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.05 or 0.00310844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

