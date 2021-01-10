Haven Protocol (XHV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $615,165.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.93 or 0.00010258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $56.17 million and approximately $615,165.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 34.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,281.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.75 or 0.03358641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $610.72 or 0.01595328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00445496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.49 or 0.00447973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00023039 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00235214 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008574 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,305,401 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

