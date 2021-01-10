HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA opened at $172.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $174.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.2678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.35.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $157,751.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at $493,161.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $47,680.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,177,262.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

