Head-To-Head Contrast: Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) vs. Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Eargo alerts:

73.8% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eargo and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo N/A N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences 18.18% 29.00% 18.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eargo and Edwards Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Edwards Lifesciences 2 7 12 0 2.48

Eargo currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.81%. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus target price of $90.87, indicating a potential upside of 0.22%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than Eargo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eargo and Edwards Lifesciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences $4.35 billion 13.00 $1.05 billion $1.86 48.75

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Eargo.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Eargo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral surgical valve replacement; aortic heart valves; annuloplasty rings; cardiac cannula devices; beating heart mitral valve repair system for the treatment of degenerative mitral valve diseases, as well as various procedure-enabling platforms to advance minimally invasive surgery. In addition, it offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; arterial pressure monitoring products oximetry central venous catheters, as well as monitoring platforms that display a patient's physiological information; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index, which alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.