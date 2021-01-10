Head-To-Head Contrast: Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) & Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ)

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Franklin Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $844.10 million 29.01 $344.10 million $1.82 70.49 Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Franklin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 26.99% 9.17% 8.92% Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Franco-Nevada and Franklin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 1 4 5 0 2.40 Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus price target of $165.68, suggesting a potential upside of 29.14%. Given Franco-Nevada’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Franklin Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

