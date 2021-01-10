Head-To-Head Contrast: Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) & Nesco (NYSE:NSCO)

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) and Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Triton International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Nesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Triton International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Nesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Triton International and Nesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triton International 24.21% 15.53% 3.25% Nesco -3.65% N/A -4.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triton International and Nesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triton International $1.35 billion 2.56 $352.69 million $4.57 10.99 Nesco $264.04 million 1.37 -$27.05 million ($0.72) -10.24

Triton International has higher revenue and earnings than Nesco. Nesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triton International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Triton International has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nesco has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Triton International and Nesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triton International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nesco 0 0 2 0 3.00

Triton International currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.57%. Nesco has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential downside of 21.98%. Given Triton International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Triton International is more favorable than Nesco.

Summary

Triton International beats Nesco on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services. As of December 31, 2019, its total fleet consisted of 3.6 million containers and chassis representing 6.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units or 6.9 million cost equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, and resells these containers to container retailers and users. It operates in Asia, Europe, the Americas, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

