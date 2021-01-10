Head to Head Review: FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) vs. Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI)

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) and Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FG Financial Group and Positive Physicians, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Positive Physicians 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Positive Physicians shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.4% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and Positive Physicians’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -51.10% -33.35% Positive Physicians -2.22% -0.74% -0.35%

Risk and Volatility

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positive Physicians has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FG Financial Group and Positive Physicians’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $5.60 million 2.94 $310,000.00 N/A N/A Positive Physicians $27.97 million 1.34 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

FG Financial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Positive Physicians.

Summary

FG Financial Group beats Positive Physicians on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses to operate in the diversified insurance, reinsurance, and investment management holding activities in the United States. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. FG Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Positive Physicians Company Profile

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Positive Physicians Insurance Company, provides medical malpractice insurance. The company underwrites claims-made, claims-made plus, tail, and occurrence-based medical professional liability coverage for physicians, corporations, medical groups, clinics, and allied healthcare providers. It sells its medical professional liability insurance products through approximately 93 retail producers in the territories of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, and Michigan. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.