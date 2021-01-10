Head-To-Head Review: Safeplus International (OTCMKTS:ACAI) versus Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Safeplus International (OTCMKTS:ACAI) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safeplus International and Dynatronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeplus International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dynatronics $53.41 million 0.26 -$3.42 million ($0.42) -2.21

Safeplus International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dynatronics.

Profitability

This table compares Safeplus International and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeplus International N/A N/A N/A Dynatronics -7.94% -35.41% -9.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Safeplus International and Dynatronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safeplus International 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynatronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dynatronics has a consensus price target of $1.65, suggesting a potential upside of 77.40%. Given Dynatronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Safeplus International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Safeplus International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Dynatronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Safeplus International has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynatronics beats Safeplus International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safeplus International

Safeplus International Holdings Limited develops and markets various technologies for the medical device industries. It is seeking partners to monetize its patented technologies, including biothermal power supply and pulsewidth modulation technology to enhance the performance of pacemakers and neurostimulators, and photonics and nanomaterials patents. The company was formerly known as Biophan Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Safeplus International Holdings Limited in September 2020. Safeplus International Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is based in Pittsford, New York.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. The company also provides power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, treadmills, recumbent bikes, and other related equipment. In addition, it offers therapeutic modality devices, such as electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, therapeutic lasers, shortwave diathermy, radial pulse therapy, hot and cold therapy, compression therapy, and electrodes. Further, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, topical analgesics, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracing, paper products, athletic tapes, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice, and PROTEAM brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, and athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, hospitals, clinics, and consumers, as well as online. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

