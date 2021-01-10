Head to Head Survey: Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) vs. SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) and SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and SIGA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $7.38 million 1.33 -$18.79 million N/A N/A SIGA Technologies $26.74 million 22.14 -$7.24 million N/A N/A

SIGA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGA Technologies has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and SIGA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A SIGA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and SIGA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals -254.66% -346.72% -94.54% SIGA Technologies 11.35% 11.77% 7.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of SIGA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SIGA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SIGA Technologies beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in Canada; and through a network of licensed distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

