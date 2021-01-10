Head-To-Head Survey: China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group (OTCMKTS:YYYH) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) and China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group (OTCMKTS:YYYH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National CineMedia and China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 0 3 2 0 2.40 China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

National CineMedia currently has a consensus target price of $3.81, indicating a potential upside of 0.33%. Given National CineMedia’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of National CineMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of National CineMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia -5.00% -8.22% -0.92% China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

National CineMedia has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National CineMedia and China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $444.80 million 0.68 $36.10 million $0.47 8.09 China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National CineMedia has higher revenue and earnings than China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group.

Summary

National CineMedia beats China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. It is also involved in the sale of online and mobile advertising through its Cinema Accelerator digital product, as well as suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Noovie.com, Noovie Shuffle, Name That Movie, Noovie Arcade, and Fantasy Movie League to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. The company offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. It also operates search and discovery platform, under the brand name Noovie.com. National CineMedia, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Company Profile

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Inc., a digital advertising technology company, develops and provides advertising software and service solutions in the United States. It operates an advertising technology platform, the MediaShift Monetization Platform, which deploys digital advertisements on WiFi networks at sign-in and while surfing the Internet through display ads and interstitial videos. Its target market comprises network providers offering Internet access to individual and business viewers; and Internet service providers, multiple system operators, and higher education venues with a fixed end-user base to airports, convention centers, hotels, coffee shops, and other venues. The company also operates EducationShift, which focuses on developments in journalism education and MetricShift, which provides content on metrics and analytics and measures impact through original reporting, aggregation, and audience engagement and community. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through resellers. The company was formerly known as MediaShift, Inc. China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Oceanside, New York.

