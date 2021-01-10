HeartBout (HB) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $80,023.41 and $1,754.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.47 or 0.04017589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00315485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

