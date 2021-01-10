HeartBout Price Reaches $0.0015 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One HeartBout token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $80,023.41 and approximately $1,754.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.47 or 0.04017589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00315485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HB is a token. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

