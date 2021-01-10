Hedera Hashgraph Price Hits $0.0470 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Bittrex and Upbit. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $317.74 million and $72.97 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 44.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00109147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.21 or 0.00623890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,762,218,534 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.