Hedera Hashgraph Price Up 40.6% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $319.41 million and $58.94 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00042442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00110426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005164 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,762,218,169 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

