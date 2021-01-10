Hedget (HGET) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $339,155.00

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Hedget token can now be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00005119 BTC on major exchanges. Hedget has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $339,155.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00023712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00109053 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.66 or 0.00648717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00232378 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00055440 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

Hedget Token Trading

Hedget can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

