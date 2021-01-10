HEIDI Hits Market Cap of $1,974.41 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One HEIDI token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEIDI has traded up 82.3% against the dollar. HEIDI has a total market cap of $1,974.41 and approximately $6.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HEIDI (HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Token Trading

HEIDI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

