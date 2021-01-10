HEIDI Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 46.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. One HEIDI token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEIDI has traded down 61.4% against the dollar. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $1,172.52 and $153.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 117.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HEIDI Token Profile

HEIDI (CRYPTO:HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.