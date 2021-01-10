Helium (HNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.28 Million

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003576 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Helium has a market cap of $92.28 million and $2.50 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00016630 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000572 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00174154 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,174,437 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

