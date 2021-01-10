Hellenic Coin Price Hits $1.14 on Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $80.01 million and approximately $226,627.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00003007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.67 or 0.00445759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

