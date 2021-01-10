Helpico 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0736 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Helpico has traded up 46.2% against the dollar. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $1,739.39 and $7.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helpico alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00110520 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00065942 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00236956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00061055 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,845.66 or 0.87002708 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile