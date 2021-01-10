Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $6.24 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $29.34 million and $2.09 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $6.24 or 0.00017023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00112308 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.42 or 0.00655637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00244087 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013614 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

Hermez Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

